Regional Hospital hosts recruitment events

Posted: May 28, 2019 10:37 PM
Updated: May 28, 2019 10:37 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

any other health care facility. health experts in vigo county are working to solve a shortage... terre haute regional hospital is hosting nurse recruitment events.. they are chances to learn about what the hospital has to offer. organizers say they're hit hard by the nursing shortage. "actually more and more nurses are getting into the feild . but we aren't seeing a return on nurses and its causing a lot of vacancies in hospitals. so we are looking for the highest qualified best nursing candidites." patrec} if you're interested in an opportunity at regional hospital, we've linked you to more information
