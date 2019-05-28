Speech to Text for Summer food programs

come in here hungry and we're able to serve them" programs around the wabash valley are helping kids to have full bellies this summer. good evening and thank you for joining us. schools around the wabash valley are wrapping up their year. for some its exciting.. but for some families have the constant worry of where their next meal will come from programs around the valley step up every summer to help. news 10's sarah lehman is live from one of those organizations. she has more on how these programs help. patrece... a lot of families in the wabash valley...especially vigo county have food insecurities. with schools letting out for the summer it makes things harder. but places like ryves youth center here and vigo county schools want to help! < one in five children in vigo county are food insecure. that means they don't have access to nutritous foods to lead a healthy lifestyle. during the school year these kids can get a free breakfast and lunch through the school. but what happens when school lets out for the summer? "our children do not have the meals during the summer because they aren't receiving that free lunch at school and so it's even more important for them to have a nutritous supper." that was jim edwards. he's the program director at ryves youth center. it's just one of the places that offer a free summer meal program to kids in vigo county. he says almost all of the kids at the center benefit from free lunches during the school year. that's why they step up during the summer. "the summer food service program is so important for those children to have access to those nutritous meals everyday throughout the year so that way they can grow and remain healthy and be ready to start the school year focused and ready to learn." jennifer buell is the development director of catholic charities. she says she doesn't think people realize the severity of the situation in vigo county or how much these kids need nutritous meals. "i think people don't recognize really how important it is for children, especially young children to have nutritous access to nutritous food throughout the entire year right because we may go a day and choose to maybe skip a meal or two but sadly the majrity of the children here who participate at ryves youth center it's not a choice."> vigo county schools will also have certain times throughout the summer where kids can get free meals. ryves youth center summer food program will kick off this friday. both programs are open to any child in the county reporting live in terre haute. i'm sarah lehman news 10. back to you. there are summer food programs available all across the wabash valley. clay county, indiana started their's today.