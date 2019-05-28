Clear
Rain leads to work delay at Linton park

Posted: May 28, 2019 10:23 PM
Updated: May 28, 2019 10:23 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

parks team they'll start june 4th. rain has caused some delays to work at redbird state park in linton indiana... the park is currently getting some much needed trail improvements. because of flooding.. and wet areas.. some work has been pushed back. crews hope to meet the estimated deadline of
Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

Gambling expansion in Illinois back on the table

Illinois State Police set online gun dealer certification

Indiana creek drops as search for missing boy continues

Illinois lawmakers have 5 days left, 5 big issues to settle

Teen charged in party shooting near Ball State campus

You can "Fill the Boot" this weekend to help sick kids

