Speech to Text for Kevin talks about the high river levels and the chance for more rain

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and thunderstorms, mainly after 10pm. mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. south southwest wind 7 to 9 mph. wednesday a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. southwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. wednesday night a chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. chance of precipitation is 60%. new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. here's a look at today's weather quiz question. question. weather quiz look at today's