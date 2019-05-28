Clear

McAlister's officially opens for business on Terre Haute's southside

Posted: May 28, 2019 6:20 PM
Updated: May 28, 2019 6:20 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

7th depending on the weather. dining choices in terre haute just got a little bit bigger. a new restaurant finally opened its doors to the public. news 10 stopped by mcalister's deli in terre haute. that's where local business leaders gathered to host a special ribbon cutting. today marks the restaurant's official grand opening. though it did give veterans a sneak peek on memorial day. mcalister's deli serves sandwiches, salads and soup. the new restaurant is located on
