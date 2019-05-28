Speech to Text for The westbound lane of Poplar Street in Terre Haute closes for construction

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

indiana. in this evening's traffic alert... we have a road project to pass along to you tonight. this one is taking place on poplar street. news 10 spoke with the terre haute city engineer. he says the westbound lane of poplar street will be closed starting today. that's from 25th street to brown avenue. crews will begin working on widening the road. the eastbound lane will still be open. this phase of the project is expected to last through june