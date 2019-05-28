Speech to Text for Indiana Attorney General's office representatives set to make a stop in Parke County

fed. happening tomorrow... people in parke county, indiana have a chance to meet with hoosier leaders. the indiana attorney general's outreach staff is stopping by the parke county public library. it's part of a program called the mobile operations center. the visit will serve several purposes. the attorney general's staff will help people search for unclaimed property and file consumer complaints. staff will also educate community members on what the department is doing for hoosiers across the state. the event is from 10 am to 11 am. the parke county public library is located on north market street in rockville,