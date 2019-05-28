Speech to Text for Good...but with growing pains; Vigo County School Corporation leaders share thoughts on ILearn

in tonight's education alert.... vigo county school corporation leaders shared their thoughts on the new "i-learn" test. news 10 spoke with curriculum coordinator john newport. he says so far...he's received a lot of positive feedback on the i-learn test. however, there were some growing pains. newport says the fact that the test was un-timed created some scheduling problems. that's because students take the test using computer labs that are also used in other classes. newport also said the test has a feature that allows a student to press pause. this allowed students to finish tests in other locations. according to newport...over all students and staff felt relief with the new test. "students really and teachers have both reported a relief of pressure. the pressure of trying to get it done within the allotted time. what started off to be a little bit of anxiety of trying to get it scheduled turned out to be kind of a wonderful ending." the i-learn test replaced the old i-step test.