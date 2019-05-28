Speech to Text for Oblong seeks help from residents to get block grant

"if you hear a knock on your door and you look out and it's me. don't, it's not bad i just need you to fill out a survey." a big problem will soon have leaders going door to door in one wabash valley town. good evening and thanks for joining us. the waste water lagoon in oblong illinois is at capacity. now the environmental protection agency is telling city leaders they have to clean it up. and soon. it's a project that could cost taxpayers thousands of dollars. news 10 bureau chief gary brian tells us how city leaders are stepping up to get funding for the project. < "in the coming weeks residents here in oblong illinois will most likely get a knock on their door. but it wont be from a salesman...it'll be from the town's mayor needing your help." two large ponds sit on the north east side of oblong . on the surface things look fine...but underneath lies a big problem "the village of oblong is in desperate need of a sludge removal project for our lagoon." normally sludge naturally filters through each lagoon. however the process has slowed and the lagoons are now at capacity. now...the city is working on a plan to remove that sludge before it becomes a health hazard. the project comes with a roughly $400,000 price tag. tax payers would have to foot some of that bill; however there is another option. oblong leaders hope a block grant could help fund the project. "we could get that if we qualify, we could get that grant for $400,000. but to do that we've got to have our resident's help." the grant requires survey's to be returned by 100% of the residents in oblong. seven questions for residents like susie tracy. "i think that most anybody could do that. but if they have questions i'm sure teresa would be glad to help them do that." the survey looks to see what the town's need is financially for grant funding. to make sure all households respond the mayor and volunteers will be going door to door. "we have to pay for that somehow. i as a tax payer don't want to have to pay for that and i know that every one of the tax payers here inside the village does not want to pay for that." tracy says she is glad the town is taking steps to get ahead of the problem. "i think it's awesome. it's what it takes." "the mayor says you can actually pick up your survey early. all you've got to do is her office or pick one up when you come to pay your water bill. in olbong illinois, gary brian news 10."> in tonight's crime alert...