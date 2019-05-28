Speech to Text for New Terre Haute fire truck officially rolls into service

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

with the "old".. and in with the "new"! terre haute mayor "duke bennett" and "several 1st responders" were on hand as a new the state-of-the-art fire truck was officially "declared in service". ladder-"5" features "a new engine", "hydraulics", and "electrical units". "the equipment on the vehicle" is easily accessible to crews. and to start it off into rotation.. "the new ladder truck" was hosed down with water from the previous engine.. a firefighter tradition. "terre haute fire chief jeff fisher says".. funding for the new fire truck came "from a non- reverting fund".. and