Speech to Text for 'Do you know how demeaning and confusing that is to the public?' Tensions rise between some taxpayer

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

for use. meanwhile.. "new jail walls" aren't the only things building "in vigo county". /////// "we spend another 100-thousand dollars for another study that said the same thing. do you not know how demeaning and confusing that is to the public?" //////// so are tensions between "some taxpayers" and "county leaders". after last week's presentation "from a michigan "from a michigan sheriff".. some are wondering "if" "vigo county" is exploring every option "to save money on a new jail". while the presentation gave another perspective... "president brad anderson says". rules and regulations are different for both states.. so it's hard to compare. "he says".. with what they're doing right now.. he's hopeful "that the county" will steer clear of repeating its past mistakes. /////// ////// "every time this county has built a jail, within several years or even a year, it was overcrowded. it was not done. we tried to build it on a postage stamp the last time, it was wrong. we should never have done that. you build out now so you've got room if you ever need to do anything." /////// "commissioners "commissioners" recently announced plans to build "the new jail" along the former "stu's golf course" behind hone creek mall. "anderson says".. they are "finishing designs" and "looki at pricing". "leaders" hope to learn more in the coming weeks.. so they can start work on the project. out