Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

'Do you know how demeaning and confusing that is to the public?' Tensions rise between some taxpayer

'Do you know how demeaning and confusing that is to the public?' Tensions rise between some taxpayers and Vigo County Commissioners over jail

Posted: May 28, 2019 5:35 PM
Updated: May 28, 2019 5:35 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for 'Do you know how demeaning and confusing that is to the public?' Tensions rise between some taxpayer

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

for use. meanwhile.. "new jail walls" aren't the only things building "in vigo county". /////// "we spend another 100-thousand dollars for another study that said the same thing. do you not know how demeaning and confusing that is to the public?" //////// so are tensions between "some taxpayers" and "county leaders". after last week's presentation "from a michigan "from a michigan sheriff".. some are wondering "if" "vigo county" is exploring every option "to save money on a new jail". while the presentation gave another perspective... "president brad anderson says". rules and regulations are different for both states.. so it's hard to compare. "he says".. with what they're doing right now.. he's hopeful "that the county" will steer clear of repeating its past mistakes. /////// ////// "every time this county has built a jail, within several years or even a year, it was overcrowded. it was not done. we tried to build it on a postage stamp the last time, it was wrong. we should never have done that. you build out now so you've got room if you ever need to do anything." /////// "commissioners "commissioners" recently announced plans to build "the new jail" along the former "stu's golf course" behind hone creek mall. "anderson says".. they are "finishing designs" and "looki at pricing". "leaders" hope to learn more in the coming weeks.. so they can start work on the project. out
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Robinson
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Casey
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Sunshine, but showers still possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin - May 28

Image

McAlister's officially opens for business on Terre Haute's southside

Image

The westbound lane of Poplar Street in Terre Haute closes for construction

Image

Indiana Attorney General's office representatives set to make a stop in Parke County

Image

Good...but with growing pains; Vigo County School Corporation leaders share thoughts on ILearn

Image

Oblong seeks help from residents to get block grant

Image

New Terre Haute fire truck officially rolls into service

Image

'Do you know how demeaning and confusing that is to the public?' Tensions rise between some taxpayer

Image

After jail plans at former International Property fell through, commissioners bat around other ideas

Image

Barry Wolfe still working to get his criminal sexual abuse guilty plea thrown out after judge denies

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Gambling expansion in Illinois back on the table

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois State Police set online gun dealer certification

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana creek drops as search for missing boy continues

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois lawmakers have 5 days left, 5 big issues to settle

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teen charged in party shooting near Ball State campus

${article.thumbnail.title}

You can "Fill the Boot" this weekend to help sick kids

Image

West Terre Haute plant promises high paying jobs, savings for farmers

Image

'Glenn Homers' share stories of abuse while visiting old campus