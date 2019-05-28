Speech to Text for After jail plans at former International Property fell through, commissioners bat around other ideas

new details for you now.. after plans of building "a new jail" failed "at the former international paper property". and "vigo county leaders" hope to find other ways "to use that space". "commissioners announced plans" to lease "the former i-p site". "leaders say".. they want to look at options that could benefit the entire community. "president brad anderson says".. they've entertained ideas like: "a concert venue", "parks", and "even commercial space". "the goal" is to let people know that "the area" is available