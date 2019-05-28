Speech to Text for Two hospitalized after Monday night stabbing in Terre Haute, one arrested

protective services". "a late night stabbing in terre haute" continues this afternoon's "crime alert". it happened just before "11" o'clock in the "1"-thous block "of 3rd avenue". "police say".. "2"-victims had been stabbed. they were taken "to local hospitals". as of air time.. "their names" and "conditions" have y to be released. "police" arrested "this man".. "55"-year-old "fred whitlock". he's facing "2"-counts "of aggravated battery", "2"-count "of criminal recklessness", and "invasion