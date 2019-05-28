Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Two hospitalized after Monday night stabbing in Terre Haute, one arrested

Two hospitalized after Monday night stabbing in Terre Haute, one arrested

Posted: May 28, 2019 5:21 PM
Updated: May 28, 2019 5:21 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Two hospitalized after Monday night stabbing in Terre Haute, one arrested

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

protective services". "a late night stabbing in terre haute" continues this afternoon's "crime alert". it happened just before "11" o'clock in the "1"-thous block "of 3rd avenue". "police say".. "2"-victims had been stabbed. they were taken "to local hospitals". as of air time.. "their names" and "conditions" have y to be released. "police" arrested "this man".. "55"-year-old "fred whitlock". he's facing "2"-counts "of aggravated battery", "2"-count "of criminal recklessness", and "invasion
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Robinson
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Casey
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Sunshine, but showers still possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin - May 28

Image

McAlister's officially opens for business on Terre Haute's southside

Image

The westbound lane of Poplar Street in Terre Haute closes for construction

Image

Indiana Attorney General's office representatives set to make a stop in Parke County

Image

Good...but with growing pains; Vigo County School Corporation leaders share thoughts on ILearn

Image

Oblong seeks help from residents to get block grant

Image

New Terre Haute fire truck officially rolls into service

Image

'Do you know how demeaning and confusing that is to the public?' Tensions rise between some taxpayer

Image

After jail plans at former International Property fell through, commissioners bat around other ideas

Image

Barry Wolfe still working to get his criminal sexual abuse guilty plea thrown out after judge denies

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Gambling expansion in Illinois back on the table

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois State Police set online gun dealer certification

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana creek drops as search for missing boy continues

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois lawmakers have 5 days left, 5 big issues to settle

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teen charged in party shooting near Ball State campus

${article.thumbnail.title}

You can "Fill the Boot" this weekend to help sick kids

Image

West Terre Haute plant promises high paying jobs, savings for farmers

Image

'Glenn Homers' share stories of abuse while visiting old campus