Speech to Text for Boy was restrained in bathtub with shackles, dog shock collar before death, Monroe County sheriff s

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

union health" or, any other health care facility. a disturbing case "out of bloomington, indiana".. involving a "12"-year-old boy. this story tops today's "crime alert". "police say".. "eduardo posso" was restrained in a motel bathtub "with shackles" and "a shock collar". he was taken to a bloomington hospital for treatment last week. he later passed away. "officials say".. he showed signs of abuse and starvation. now.. the boy's father.. and step-mother face charges in connection with his death. "police" found video and selfies on the couple's phone "of eduardo's captivity". "detectives say".. the family was temporarily staying in the motel for employment. their job was to distribute advertising for a circus which tours around the united states. "3"-other children.. ages "9", "5", and "2".. who app to be healthy.. were placed "in child