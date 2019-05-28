Speech to Text for The demand for social workers

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

or, incest. the core mission "for a social worker" is to improve a patient's life. across much of the nation.. "experts say".. there's "a severe shortage" for these people. and as news 10's "jada huddlestun" found-out.. although the shortage has "not" hit the wabash valley just yet.. "the demand" is high.. and continues to grow. //////// susie.. as with most careers.. there's a lot that goes on behind the scenes. in health care.. that's where social services come in. these workers help patients transition from the hospital.. to home. that includes providing transportation.. medication.. food.. clothing and any other services patients may need. it's a way to make sure patients are receiving the best health care.. even when they're not under the direct care of their doctor. i spoke with a social worker today who assists medicare patients. she says like many other positions at the hospital.. this is one that always needs filled. //////// "i feel like this is a growing profession. our department of population health is growing as we speak and again we're starting to become more imbedded in the physician offices, so we're not just hospital focused, we're starting to move out into the community. /// that need is everywhere. anyway we can get in touch with that patient and make a connection, and get them services it just helps that patient overall." ///////// the employment of healthcare social workers is expected to grow by 20 percent until 20-26 that's according to the u-s department of labor. the high demand comes as the baby boomer generation continues to