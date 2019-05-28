Speech to Text for Tuesday Afternoon Weather

sunshine for the afternoon - with a few clouds - feeling like it's in the low 90s and slight chances for pop-up showers. tonight, we're down to 69, with some rain developing overnight. showers and storms are likely tomorrow - a high at 83. stormy weather looks likely again on thursday.