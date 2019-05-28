All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

violent weather has been pounding the central u.s. with dozens of tornado sightings reported. the latest happened last night near trotwood, ohio, a little northeast of dayton. in and around chicago, a storm dropped two-inch hail and left behind flooding. residents in oklahoma and arkansas are experiencing historic flooding. people living near two levees in the tulsa, oklahoma area have been ordered to evacuate.

one woman is dead and a terre haute man is facing charges after a crash in parke county. police arrested "michael thacker" after they say he left the scene of the crash. thacker's girlfriend, "jacque mccullough", died. the crash happened friday in parke county near bridgeton road and jeffries ford road. the parke county sheriff's office says a truck missed a curve, went off the road, and hit a tree.

the 100 deadliest days of summer for teenagers begins today. that's according to triple "a'. from now until labor day, the number of teens involved in car crashes increases by 15%. that's compared to the rest of the year. triple “a” says that's because school is letting out. there are things you can do to keep your teen drivers safe. they include avoiding distractions on the road. drivers should also make sure their cars are maintained for road trips. experts say construction season also usually takes place around this time.

Today oklahoma becomes the first state to go to trial in a lawsuit against an opioid maker. oklahoma contends johnson-and-johnson helped fuel the states opioid epidemic. oklahoma has already settled with teva pharmaceuticals and purdue pharma. johnson-and-johnson says it acted responsibly and is ready for trial.

u.s. senator todd young makes a stop in terre haute for a press conference on friday. he'll be here to continue his push to increase the federal minimum age to buy tobacco products and e-cigarettes to 21. senator young recently introduced the tobacco to 21 act along with three other senators including dick durbin from illinois. the bipartisan bill has received widespread support by health organizations and advocates nationally and in indiana. and recent polling shows that 75% of hoosiers support raising the legal age.

happening today -- mcalister's delI opens on terre haute's south side. its a casual restaurant known for its handcrafted sandwiches, stuffed potatoes, and sweet tea. a ribbon cutting ceremony is planned for 9:30 this morning. the first 83 guests in line at 10 a.m will receive free tea for a year.

We'll get another mainly sunny day - a few clouds out there, and a high at 86. It'll feel closer to 90 by late afternoon - and still can't rule out a few pop-up showers. Tonight, we're down to 69, with some rain developing overnight. Showers and storms are likely tomorrow - a high at 83.