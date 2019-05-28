Clear

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Top Headlines for Tuesday May 28th

Posted: May. 28, 2019 7:31 AM
Updated: May. 28, 2019 7:35 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

violent weather has been pounding the central u.s. with dozens of tornado sightings reported. the latest happened last night near trotwood, ohio, a little northeast of dayton. in and around chicago, a storm dropped two-inch hail and left behind flooding. residents in oklahoma and arkansas are experiencing historic flooding. people living near two levees in the tulsa, oklahoma area have been ordered to evacuate.

///

one woman is dead and a terre haute man is facing charges after a crash in parke county. police arrested "michael thacker" after they say he left the scene of the crash. thacker's girlfriend, "jacque mccullough", died. the crash happened friday in parke county near bridgeton road and jeffries ford road. the parke county sheriff's office says a truck missed a curve, went off the road, and hit a tree.

///

the 100 deadliest days of summer for teenagers begins today. that's according to triple "a'. from now until labor day, the number of teens involved in car crashes increases by 15%. that's compared to the rest of the year. triple “a” says that's because school is letting out. there are things you can do to keep your teen drivers safe. they include avoiding distractions on the road. drivers should also make sure their cars are maintained for road trips. experts say construction season also usually takes place around this time.

///

Today oklahoma becomes the first state to go to trial in a lawsuit against an opioid maker. oklahoma contends johnson-and-johnson helped fuel the states opioid epidemic. oklahoma has already settled with teva pharmaceuticals and purdue pharma. johnson-and-johnson says it acted responsibly and is ready for trial.

///

u.s. senator todd young makes a stop in terre haute for a press conference on friday. he'll be here to continue his push to increase the federal minimum age to buy tobacco products and e-cigarettes to 21. senator young recently introduced the tobacco to 21 act along with three other senators including dick durbin from illinois. the bipartisan bill has received widespread support by health organizations and advocates nationally and in indiana. and recent polling shows that 75% of hoosiers support raising the legal age.

///

happening today -- mcalister's delI opens on terre haute's south side. its a casual restaurant known for its handcrafted sandwiches, stuffed potatoes, and sweet tea. a ribbon cutting ceremony is planned for 9:30 this morning. the first 83 guests in line at 10 a.m will receive free tea for a year.

////

We'll get another mainly sunny day - a few clouds out there, and a high at 86. It'll feel closer to 90 by late afternoon - and still can't rule out a few pop-up showers. Tonight, we're down to 69, with some rain developing overnight. Showers and storms are likely tomorrow - a high at 83.

Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Sunshine, but showers still possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Mostly sunny, HOT, feeling like 90's. High: 88°

Image

ISU Baseball

Image

RP Baseball

Image

Barr-Reeve

Image

Shakamak baseball

Image

Northview

Image

South Vermillion baseball

Image

Sullivan

Image

Edgewood beats West Vigo

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Gambling expansion in Illinois back on the table

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois State Police set online gun dealer certification

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana creek drops as search for missing boy continues

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois lawmakers have 5 days left, 5 big issues to settle

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teen charged in party shooting near Ball State campus

${article.thumbnail.title}

You can "Fill the Boot" this weekend to help sick kids

Image

West Terre Haute plant promises high paying jobs, savings for farmers

Image

'Glenn Homers' share stories of abuse while visiting old campus