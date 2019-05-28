Clear

Mostly sunny, HOT, feeling like 90's. High: 88°

A stationary front still stuck in the northern part of the state will continue to send ripples in the atmosphere to the south.

Posted: May. 28, 2019 6:57 AM
Updated: May. 28, 2019 7:08 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, HOT, feeling like 90's. High: 88°

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, showers late into the night. Low: 69°

Wednesday: Widespread showers likely. Thunderstorms possible. High: 85°

Detailed Forecast:

A stationary front still stuck in the northern part of the state will continue to send ripples in the atmosphere to the south. This system doesn't look like it will be budging anytime soon, so expect several days ahead where showers and storms will be possible. For now, and perhaps a bit of good news, the system doesn't look like it will break south. This will keep our area out of the direct line of fire, however, it's still very likely that we continue to see parts of this system move through. Because of this, rain and storms will be prominent in the forecast on Wednesday and Thursday. Sunshine should emerge by week's end and temperatures will drop a little bit. As we edge closer to summer, look for continual weather setups like this: (i.e. periodic showers/storms) until this current pattern shifts direction.

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
