ISU Baseball

Sycamores make NCAA tourney

Posted: May. 27, 2019 11:47 PM
Updated: May. 27, 2019 11:47 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Speech to Text for ISU Baseball

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

sycamore baseball is no stranger to hearing their name in the ncaa tourney..... this years indiana state squad gathered at rick's smokehouse in terre haute for the ncaa tourney selection show.... the guys were excited to see the sycamores name pop up on the screen... isu was put in the vanderbilt regional....the commodores are second in the nation and drew the one seed... isu is the two seed, mcneesee is the three and ohio state the four... isu opens ncaa tourney play against mcneesee on friday at one p-m in nashville, tennessee... head coach mitch hannahs is happy to see his teams hard work pay off! < if you really commit yourself to this, on the back side, you get to experience the best part of college baseball. and that's playing in a regional. for so many of our teams here recently, they've worked their tails off and gotten right to the brink, but we've always been under that line. and that's frustrating after a while. so i think for our guys, it's just nice that they get to experience the better side of college baseball. and they deserve it.>
