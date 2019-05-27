Speech to Text for Barr-Reeve

25 all-time, tied for the 8th most in the state... at the 1a north daviess sectional....the host cougars were looking for the upset against sixth ranked barr-reeve. no score in the fourth but caden graber changes that...the barr-reeve senior with a base knock, that brings two home.... barr-reeve threatening again in the sixth....mister play hard gabe gladish legs out a infield single....seen this kid play so hard on the both the diamond and basketball court... barr-reeve up big six-nothing... vikings would pour it on....gage wilson with a two-run single.... barr-reeve takes this 10-1....the vikings win their second straight sectional championship...