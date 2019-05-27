Speech to Text for Shakamak baseball

no high school baseball team in our area has had more postseason success than shakamak... the lakers have won 24 sectional titles... shakamak was going for number 25 tonight when they took on north central in the 1a sectional final at wrv... lakers devin stienstra smokes one to left that just gets by the north central left fielder... look at logan burris hustling around the base path like his pants are on fire...nice slide logan to be safe at home... levi webb continues the shakamak hit parade, later in the inning he singles down the third base line to plate another run for the guys in the those baby blue uni's i like... shakamak slugger nick kinn-it likes to go shopping in the gap, the gap in right center....that brings in more laker runs... some things never change in life....death, taxes and shakamak baseball winning sectionals... lakers do it again, 13-3 in five innings...that's