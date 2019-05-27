Speech to Text for Northview

saturday.> **in the 4-a sectional semifinal at terre haute north.. the knights of northview in a battle with avon.. **no score in the bottom of the 7th.. bases loaded for the orioles.. avon grounds it over to trey shaw.. the northview senior fields it cleanly.. makes the throw over to first to end the inning.. that forces extras.. all tied zero-zero.. **jaxson abbott is the leadoff man in the 8th.. he lines one into left to put an early runner on the basepaths for the knights.. but they fail to move him around.. **two outs now in the 8th for trey shaw. he pops it out to left and it's handled easily.. avon would finally plate the winning run in the 9th on a squeeze play.. northview season ends with a