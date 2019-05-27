Clear

South Vermillion baseball

Wildcats win sectional title

Posted: May. 27, 2019 11:43 PM
Updated: May. 27, 2019 11:43 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

2a sectional final at north putnam had south vermillion versus monrovia... tied at one in the fourth....south vermillion loads the bases for isaac wanninger....he does his job with an infield single, everyone is safe...wildcats go up two-one... that was the start of a big inning for south vee....monrovia walkd bryce mic-lish in his previous at bat and you see why here... he rips a two-run double to give south vermillion a six=one lead... south vermillion would send 13 batters to the plate in the inning....they scored seven times... cooper terry drives in another run with a base-hit... south vermillion win big 11-3, wildcats win back to back sectional titles for the first time since 78 and 79..... < we've seen some pretty good teams go through the program. always told ourselves we want to be one of the best. we want to be remembered as one of the best south vermillion teams. to go back to back puts us up their. pretty cool. long time since we've done it. pretty hard, just not done yet. have a bad taste in our mouth from regionals last year. we're ready for
