Mustangs beat Arrows

Posted: May. 27, 2019 11:42 PM
Updated: May. 27, 2019 11:42 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

school career.... so edgewood advanced on to the sectional fnial to take on sulivan... arrows a little sloppy in the field....they throw the ball away at third...ethan ve-crumb-uh never stops hustling beats the throw sliding under the tag....bang-bang play but the ump goes with edgewood...mus tangs up four-nothing... sullivan needed someone to give them a lift, they get it from sophomore eli steimel.... his single gets sullivan on the scoreboard, their down three.. sullivan would cut their deficit in half on the pass ball....andrew vernelson hustles home.... that's as close as sullivan gets.....edgewood wins six-two, the mustangs take the sectional crown....
