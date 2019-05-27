Speech to Text for Edgewood beats West Vigo

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

2007.... no doubt one of the best high school baseball matchups in the entire state took place right here in the wabash valley... at the 3a owen valley sectional, one semifinal had number two edgewood against fourth ranked west vigo... bottom five....west vigo down two-one...their best hitter up and kaleb hannahs delivers an rbi double to the fence in leftcenter.... evan newman hustling from first scores to tie the game at two... three batter later, hannahs scores on the wild pitch to give the guys in green a three-two advantage... same score final inning....edgew ood down to their final two outs...it looks like their down to their final out but west vigo drops a routine pop fly in shallow center on some miscommunication between the viking players... your very next batter is harrison pittsford, very first pitch the edgewood junior see's he says see ya... are you kidding me....pittsford crushes a walk-off two run homer to win the game four-three for the mustangs... how about this, that was the first homer for pittsford in his high