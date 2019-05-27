Clear

Edgewood beats West Vigo

Mustangs win on a walk-off

Posted: May. 27, 2019 11:42 PM
Updated: May. 27, 2019 11:42 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Speech to Text for Edgewood beats West Vigo

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

2007.... no doubt one of the best high school baseball matchups in the entire state took place right here in the wabash valley... at the 3a owen valley sectional, one semifinal had number two edgewood against fourth ranked west vigo... bottom five....west vigo down two-one...their best hitter up and kaleb hannahs delivers an rbi double to the fence in leftcenter.... evan newman hustling from first scores to tie the game at two... three batter later, hannahs scores on the wild pitch to give the guys in green a three-two advantage... same score final inning....edgew ood down to their final two outs...it looks like their down to their final out but west vigo drops a routine pop fly in shallow center on some miscommunication between the viking players... your very next batter is harrison pittsford, very first pitch the edgewood junior see's he says see ya... are you kidding me....pittsford crushes a walk-off two run homer to win the game four-three for the mustangs... how about this, that was the first homer for pittsford in his high
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Pop up storms possible, but staying HOT.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

ISU Baseball

Image

RP Baseball

Image

Barr-Reeve

Image

Shakamak baseball

Image

Northview

Image

South Vermillion baseball

Image

Sullivan

Image

Edgewood beats West Vigo

Image

RP Baseball

Image

Vincennes Lincoln baseball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Gambling expansion in Illinois back on the table

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois State Police set online gun dealer certification

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana creek drops as search for missing boy continues

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois lawmakers have 5 days left, 5 big issues to settle

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teen charged in party shooting near Ball State campus

${article.thumbnail.title}

You can "Fill the Boot" this weekend to help sick kids

Image

West Terre Haute plant promises high paying jobs, savings for farmers

Image

'Glenn Homers' share stories of abuse while visiting old campus