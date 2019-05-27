Speech to Text for RP Baseball

1a baseball sectional final at parke heritage had riverton parke and covington... rp had their number two on the mound in logan harrison, but he throws like an ace...he was dialed in early....he rings up the batter.. covington couldn't catch up to harrison, he had them on skates in the box all game long....another strikeout... he had nine k's.... the rp bats got going after the sports 10 camera left, the panthers win five-one... rp brings home their first sectional