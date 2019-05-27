Clear

Vincennes Lincoln baseball

Alices win sectional title

last season vincennes lincoln made it to the sectional final only to see their rival washington win it and celebrate it on the alices home field... vincennes has waited a year to make up for that... the alices played for another sectional championship at home tonight versus princeton... baron vieck with a two-run single to center in the fourth, that was part of a five-run inning for vincennes lincoln to blow this game open.... top five...two on for isaac lane and he says come on home...the alices senior crushes his first homer of the season, that was a three-run blast.... lane had a monster game with six rbi.... that was more than enough offense for vincennes lincoln stud pitcher jalen cardinal...the eastern illinois signee ends the game with one of his 11 strike outs... he pitches a shutout, vincennes lincoln wins sectionals 11-nothing in five innings... the alices end their sectional title drought, winning their first sectional championship since 2007....
