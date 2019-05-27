Speech to Text for Vietnam Veteran reflects on what memorial day means for him

you for joining us. we're continuing your memorial day coverage tonight. news 10's sarah lehman sat down with a vietnam veteran. she joins us now here in studio to talk more about what memorial day means to him and a lot of others around the country. for a lot of you memorial day means an extra day off work... grill outs... or boating on a lake. for others... this day can be a sad reminder of men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice protecting our freedoms. < every year a lot of people look forward to memorial day weekend. it means warmer weather and summer. but for lloyd boston -- a vietnam veteran -- it's different. "sad..... /// it's hard...it's a sad day." for boston this day means remembering those he fought along side who died while serving. many people believe memorial day is about honoring everyone who served, but the holiday is especially meant to honor the men and women who died serving in the u.s. military. it's a day many people use to visit cemeteries or memorials...to pay their respects. "you have all these graves that got to be flagged. we do that. american legion. vfw all of them flag graves...it's an honor." as boston and i sat in the back room of the terre haute v-f-w post 9-7-2 we were surronded by uniforms from all the branches of military...artifacts from wars through out the years... and most importantly...pictures of some men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice. boston says this is what memorial day should be all about. "it's history it's all history...everything /// and i think this should be a more...a better day to have more responsibility or more appreciation for this day /// it's everything" > memorial memorial day observances have been traced all the way back to the civil war. so as memorial day is winding down...take a minute to think about what this holiday is really