'We have dealt with Mother Nature every single regatta this year,' University of Texas Women's rowin

The University of Texas Women's Rowing Team is in town to get some practice on the Wabash River before they head to Indianapolis for the NCAA championships. The high water on the river and strong current has kept them off the water, but rowers are still looking on the bright side.

Posted: May. 27, 2019 6:45 PM
Updated: May. 27, 2019 6:45 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

