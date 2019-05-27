Speech to Text for Ride for the Fallen allows many to reflect on our fallen heroes

today is dedicated to honoring sacrifice and service. touching signs of support for fallen service-members took place all over the area this memorial day. *music plays* good evening and thanks for joining us. families celebrate the lives and dedication of their loved ones today. news 10's richard solomon has more on what this day means to them in our top story tonight. < dona griffin says the loss of her son doesn't get any easier. but she says..everyone coming together for these special memorials makes her proud. the griffins lost their son dale almost 10 years ago while he was serving in adghanistan. his family has been sharing his story ever since. memorial day brings many emotions to the griffin family. dona griffin says it wasn't easy adjusting to life without her son dale. "the first two years were just in a fog" but his death has brought his family closer with the community...and a passion they all share. "because of his choice to serve our country riding has introduced us to a lot of people who have similar stories." that bond has inspired them to put on a special event in honor of their son... and other fallen military men and women. the ride for the fallen remembers those who paid the ultimate price. it's a special bike ride. for the last 5 years the griffins have welcomed people from all over. griffin says the ride has taught her about the power of unity. "when we hold hands and we chose to just do a little bit better tomorrow than we did today we can make a difference. and that was something dale wanted to do" griffin hopes in the future the ride will bring together a lot more. " i think in remembering dale we have a better platform to remember all of them. i'm proud of him for the choices he made" the ride for the fallen happens every year. the griffins say the bike park in honor of their son has helped them connect with many other families. reporting in vigo county, im news 10's richard solomon back to you. >