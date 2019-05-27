Clear

Terre Haute man is facing charges after a deadly crash

The Parke County Sheriff’s Office says agencies responded to a crash near Bridgeton Road and Jeffries Ford Road Friday.

Posted: May. 27, 2019 5:37 PM
Updated: May. 27, 2019 5:37 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Terre Haute man is facing charges after a deadly crash

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

opens to the public tomorrow morning at 10--30. a terre haute man is facing charges after a deadly crash. it happened friday in parke county near bridgeton road.. and jeffries ford road. 31-year-old jacque mccullough died. the parke county sheriff's office says her boyfriend was driving.. and didn't take a curve properly. their truck went off the road... and hit a tree. police say michael thacker of terre haute was driving. deputies say he left the scene. they found him later in vigo county. his charges include leaving the scene of
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Pop up storms possible, but staying HOT.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

'We have dealt with Mother Nature every single regatta this year,' University of Texas Women's rowin

Image

Monday starts the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer

Image

Ride for the Fallen allows many to reflect on our fallen heroes

Image

Mostly clear, stray shower possible. Low: 70°

Image

Sheriff's office releases new information about underage drinking party bust

Image

Terre Haute man is facing charges after a deadly crash

Image

New restaurant in Terre Haute gives Memorial Day Thank You

Image

Monday Afternoon Forecast

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Crash involves several parked vehicles

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Gambling expansion in Illinois back on the table

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois State Police set online gun dealer certification

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana creek drops as search for missing boy continues

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois lawmakers have 5 days left, 5 big issues to settle

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teen charged in party shooting near Ball State campus

${article.thumbnail.title}

You can "Fill the Boot" this weekend to help sick kids

Image

West Terre Haute plant promises high paying jobs, savings for farmers

Image

'Glenn Homers' share stories of abuse while visiting old campus