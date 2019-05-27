Clear

Monday Afternoon Forecast

Showers possible, more clouds. High: 85°

Posted: May. 27, 2019 12:56 PM
Updated: May. 27, 2019 12:56 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Monday Afternoon Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

late this afternoon. a few could become strong. highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s. mostly clear tonight, a low at 69. then, mainly sunny for your tuesday and a high at 86. more showers and storms are expected wednesday through friday.
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 87°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 81°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 83°
Rain and storms possible for Memorial Day.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

