All You Need to Know for Monday

Top Headlines for Monday May 27th

Posted: May. 27, 2019 8:51 AM
Updated: May. 27, 2019 8:52 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Monday: Showers possible, more clouds. High: 85°

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, still warm. Low: 69°

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, maybe an afternoon storm. High: 86°

Detailed Forecast:

Memorial Day will see a chance of rain and possible storms as we move through the afternoon. Be careful with any outdoor plans. Highs will be in the mid 80's and cloudy conditions will move in throughout the day. Tomorrow night partly cloudy skies will continue and temperatures will fall slowly into the upper 60's. Tuesday looks to bring several day hours, but again, another round of isolated showers looks possible. The whole week will be warm and muggy with day to day shower chances.

Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Rain and storms possible for Memorial Day.
