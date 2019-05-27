Memorial Day Activities in the Valley

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Monday: Showers possible, more clouds. High: 85°

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, still warm. Low: 69°

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, maybe an afternoon storm. High: 86°

Detailed Forecast:

Memorial Day will see a chance of rain and possible storms as we move through the afternoon. Be careful with any outdoor plans. Highs will be in the mid 80's and cloudy conditions will move in throughout the day. Tomorrow night partly cloudy skies will continue and temperatures will fall slowly into the upper 60's. Tuesday looks to bring several day hours, but again, another round of isolated showers looks possible. The whole week will be warm and muggy with day to day shower chances.