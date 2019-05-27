Clear

Saturday Night Weather Update

Partly cloudy, rain possible. LOW: 65

Posted: May. 26, 2019 11:35 PM
Updated: May. 26, 2019 11:35 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

Speech to Text for Saturday Night Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

still ahead... it's the biggest day in racing! sports 10 was in indianapolis was in sports 10 racing! biggest day in it's the still ahead... still ahead... it's the biggest day in racing! sports 10 was in indianapolis for the greatest spectacle in racing.. we've got all the must-see moments ahead.. you're watching news you're ahead.. see moments all the must- we've got racing.. spectacle in greatest for the indianapolis was in sports 10 racing! biggest day in racing! sports 10 racing! biggest day in racing! sports 10 racing!
Terre Haute
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Marshall
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Rain and storms possible for Memorial Day.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

What does Memorial Day mean to you?

Image

Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Honoring veterans this holiday weekend

Image

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Local drive-in set to hold fundraiser for animal rescue group

Image

You can "Fill the Boot" this weekend to help sick kids

Image

INDOT announces plans to close Vigo County road for a day next week

Image

A busy travel weekend ahead

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp

${article.thumbnail.title}

Gambling expansion in Illinois back on the table

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois State Police set online gun dealer certification

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana creek drops as search for missing boy continues

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois lawmakers have 5 days left, 5 big issues to settle

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teen charged in party shooting near Ball State campus

${article.thumbnail.title}

You can "Fill the Boot" this weekend to help sick kids

Image

West Terre Haute plant promises high paying jobs, savings for farmers

Image

'Glenn Homers' share stories of abuse while visiting old campus