everything they had." honoring the fallen... each year... the last monday in may is set aside so we can reflect on the sacrifices made by so many... but what does the day mean to you? good evening and thank you for joining us for news 10 at six. the purpose of memorial day is to remember those who have died in active military service... but how people observe the holiday is different. news 10's richard solomon has more from people across the valley -- marking the national holiday... and has more on what the day means to them. it's new for you tonight at six. < many celebrate memorial day different ways. some light up the grill for the first time of the year...others of course are filled with the joy of racing. but we wanted to know one simple question ...what does memorial day mean to you? here's what a few had to say. memorial day is one of america's most observed holidays. many are sharing what memorial day means to them right here in the wabash valley. "memorial day means racing" daniel wallace says this is the best time of year to be at the track. but he isn't forgetting the sacrifices made by others. "we've gotta remember the men and women who've given their life and given their..given everything they have for our freedom..so that we can race "