Clear

Sunday Morning Weather Update

Showers and storms. HIGH: 82

Posted: May. 26, 2019 9:43 AM
Updated: May. 26, 2019 9:48 AM
Posted By: Braden Harp

Speech to Text for Sunday Morning Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

high: 85> < today: showers and storms. high: 82 tonight: more storms, still cloudy. low: 65 tomorrow: cloudy, afternoon storms. high: 85> still ahead on news 10... casey miller has the latest on indiana has the latest casey miller on news 10... still ahead 85> storms. high: afternoon cloudy, tomorrow: cloudy. low: 65 storms, still tonight: more 82 storms. high: showers and < today: see... you can morning. for us this morning. you can see... < today: showers and storms. high: showers and < today: < today: showers and storms. high: 82 tonight: more storms, still cloudy. low: 65
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Warm & Humid. Weekend Storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Honoring veterans this holiday weekend

Image

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Local drive-in set to hold fundraiser for animal rescue group

Image

You can "Fill the Boot" this weekend to help sick kids

Image

INDOT announces plans to close Vigo County road for a day next week

Image

A busy travel weekend ahead

Image

Hey Kevin from the Marshall Pool

Image

Off the Beaten Path: Race weekend for Marilynn Portemont

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois State Police set online gun dealer certification

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana creek drops as search for missing boy continues

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois lawmakers have 5 days left, 5 big issues to settle

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teen charged in party shooting near Ball State campus

${article.thumbnail.title}

You can "Fill the Boot" this weekend to help sick kids

Image

West Terre Haute plant promises high paying jobs, savings for farmers

Image

'Glenn Homers' share stories of abuse while visiting old campus

Image

"... I'm glad he hasn't been living a wonderful life someplace." Police close cold case surrounding the murder of ISU student in 1972

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum