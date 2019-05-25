Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Honoring veterans this holiday weekend

Honoring veterans this holiday weekend

Posted: May. 25, 2019 9:59 PM
Updated: May. 25, 2019 9:59 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

Speech to Text for Honoring veterans this holiday weekend

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

days to cmoe out and pay tribute...cause we do it everyday" remembering the nation's best... this memorial day weekend... families across the valley are paying tribute to the men and women who have laid down their lives in service to the country. good evening and thank you for joining us for news 10 at six. its the true meaning of the holiday... honoring and remembering u- s veterans who died serving. many of you are marking the holiday weekend by paying tribute to fallen soldiers. news 10's richard solomon caught up with some -- right here in the valley -- keeping veterans on the forefront this weekend. its new for you at six. < many are spending this memorial holiday having fun. a lot of cookouts and race parties are what you can expect. but for some... they're using this time to pay tribute to those who paid the ultimate price for the country. for brandi bacon and her family... memorial day holds a special place in their hearts. "my grandmother and my grandfather are buried here and my great aunt and my great uncle are buried here " bacon has many relatives who served in the us armed forces and are now buried at roselawn funeral home. i found them placing flowers and flags at their loved one's graves saturday morning. bacon says this is a family tradition. "we have memories and these are our loved ones. we think about them everyday but when it comes to holidays like this..it's good" there were many others who were also sprucing up graves. including active and former marines. "it's a job that has to be done" ronald fletcher fought in the vietnam war. now 82...he's helping active duty marines decorate graves of heroes...some who he served beside. "i know a few that's buried out here. i uh appreciate their heping with our country" bacon says people shouldn't need a special day to remember these heros. she says this is something she does everyday. "after paying ya know such a painstaking price to go and help the world fight...how couldn't we come pay them tribute ya know how couldn't we." those in the wabash valley aren't the only ones remembering the fallen. across the nation...1500 volunteers are placing a total of 240 thousand flowers at arlington national cemetery. back to you.> memorial day weekend is
Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Warm & Humid. Weekend Storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Honoring veterans this holiday weekend

Image

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Local drive-in set to hold fundraiser for animal rescue group

Image

You can "Fill the Boot" this weekend to help sick kids

Image

INDOT announces plans to close Vigo County road for a day next week

Image

A busy travel weekend ahead

Image

Hey Kevin from the Marshall Pool

Image

Off the Beaten Path: Race weekend for Marilynn Portemont

Image

Hotels sell out rooms for Spirit of Vincennes Rendezvous

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois State Police set online gun dealer certification

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana creek drops as search for missing boy continues

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois lawmakers have 5 days left, 5 big issues to settle

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teen charged in party shooting near Ball State campus

${article.thumbnail.title}

You can "Fill the Boot" this weekend to help sick kids

Image

West Terre Haute plant promises high paying jobs, savings for farmers

Image

'Glenn Homers' share stories of abuse while visiting old campus

Image

"... I'm glad he hasn't been living a wonderful life someplace." Police close cold case surrounding the murder of ISU student in 1972

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum