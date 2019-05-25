Speech to Text for Honoring veterans this holiday weekend

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

days to cmoe out and pay tribute...cause we do it everyday" remembering the nation's best... this memorial day weekend... families across the valley are paying tribute to the men and women who have laid down their lives in service to the country. good evening and thank you for joining us for news 10 at six. its the true meaning of the holiday... honoring and remembering u- s veterans who died serving. many of you are marking the holiday weekend by paying tribute to fallen soldiers. news 10's richard solomon caught up with some -- right here in the valley -- keeping veterans on the forefront this weekend. its new for you at six. < many are spending this memorial holiday having fun. a lot of cookouts and race parties are what you can expect. but for some... they're using this time to pay tribute to those who paid the ultimate price for the country. for brandi bacon and her family... memorial day holds a special place in their hearts. "my grandmother and my grandfather are buried here and my great aunt and my great uncle are buried here " bacon has many relatives who served in the us armed forces and are now buried at roselawn funeral home. i found them placing flowers and flags at their loved one's graves saturday morning. bacon says this is a family tradition. "we have memories and these are our loved ones. we think about them everyday but when it comes to holidays like this..it's good" there were many others who were also sprucing up graves. including active and former marines. "it's a job that has to be done" ronald fletcher fought in the vietnam war. now 82...he's helping active duty marines decorate graves of heroes...some who he served beside. "i know a few that's buried out here. i uh appreciate their heping with our country" bacon says people shouldn't need a special day to remember these heros. she says this is something she does everyday. "after paying ya know such a painstaking price to go and help the world fight...how couldn't we come pay them tribute ya know how couldn't we." those in the wabash valley aren't the only ones remembering the fallen. across the nation...1500 volunteers are placing a total of 240 thousand flowers at arlington national cemetery. back to you.> memorial day weekend is