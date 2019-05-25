Speech to Text for Saturday Morning Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

is a live look from fairbanks park. you can see... < today: partly sunny, afternoon sunny, < today: partly < today: partly sunny, afternoon showers. high: 85 tonight: mostly cloudy, late showers. low: 68 tomorrow: showers and storms, mostly showers and tomorrow: low: 68 late showers. low: 68 late showers. < today: partly sunny, afternoon showers. high: 85 tonight: mostly cloudy, late showers. low: 68 tomorrow: showers and storms, mostly cloudy. high: