Speech to Text for Local drive-in set to hold fundraiser for animal rescue group

that amount this year. a parke county animal welfare and rescue foundation "needs your help". a local restaurant is making it possible! this sunday.. "gilstrap's big berry in bellmore" is teaming-up with the otis foundation for it's 1st ever "pet-a-thon". a portion of the day's sales.. along with all tips and donations.. will be given to "otis". "free pup cups" will also be available for the 4-legged customers. to learn more about the fundraiser.. or, "the otis foundation".. head over to our website "at w-t-h-i t-v dot com".