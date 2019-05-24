Speech to Text for You can "Fill the Boot" this weekend to help sick kids

you can help you can help a fire department in vigo county support sick kids. honey creek firefighters are asking you to fill their boots with cash! the annual campaign supports st. jude children's research hospital. firefighters will be outside terre haute's southside kroger saturday and sunday from 10am to 6pm collecting donations. firefighters say they always get a great response from shoppers over the holiday weekend. honey creek firefighter jonathan wright says, "you hear a lot of stories as well. its nice. we had a lady who came through this afternoon who said her neighbor had cancer and went to st. jude's and is full remission now so it's a good story to hear out here doing this." firefighters collected 37-hundred dollars last year. they hope to surpass