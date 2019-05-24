Clear

You can "Fill the Boot" this weekend to help sick kids

You can "Fill the Boot" this weekend to help sick kids

Posted: May. 24, 2019 10:32 PM
Updated: May. 24, 2019 10:32 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for You can "Fill the Boot" this weekend to help sick kids

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

you can help you can help a fire department in vigo county support sick kids. honey creek firefighters are asking you to fill their boots with cash! the annual campaign supports st. jude children's research hospital. firefighters will be outside terre haute's southside kroger saturday and sunday from 10am to 6pm collecting donations. firefighters say they always get a great response from shoppers over the holiday weekend. honey creek firefighter jonathan wright says, "you hear a lot of stories as well. its nice. we had a lady who came through this afternoon who said her neighbor had cancer and went to st. jude's and is full remission now so it's a good story to hear out here doing this." firefighters collected 37-hundred dollars last year. they hope to surpass
Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Warm & Humid. Weekend Storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Local drive-in set to hold fundraiser for animal rescue group

Image

You can "Fill the Boot" this weekend to help sick kids

Image

INDOT announces plans to close Vigo County road for a day next week

Image

A busy travel weekend ahead

Image

Hey Kevin from the Marshall Pool

Image

Off the Beaten Path: Race weekend for Marilynn Portemont

Image

Hotels sell out rooms for Spirit of Vincennes Rendezvous

Image

Westminster Village plays host to an annual cornhole challenge

Image

Two of the 33 Indianapolis 500 Festival Princesses are Terre Haute sisters

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

You can "Fill the Boot" this weekend to help sick kids

Image

West Terre Haute plant promises high paying jobs, savings for farmers

Image

'Glenn Homers' share stories of abuse while visiting old campus

Image

"... I'm glad he hasn't been living a wonderful life someplace." Police close cold case surrounding the murder of ISU student in 1972

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening