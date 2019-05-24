Speech to Text for INDOT announces plans to close Vigo County road for a day next week

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. we have a traffic alert for you tonight... a portion of state road 42 in vigo county will be closed on wednesday.. that closure will be at swalls drive... just east of state road 46. there's a map of the area on your screen. crews will work to replace a culvert pipe in the area. they expect it to be closed from 7 a.m. to about 5:30 p.m. this is all if the weather allows.