Clear

INDOT announces plans to close Vigo County road for a day next week

INDOT announces plans to close Vigo County road for a day next week

Posted: May. 24, 2019 10:24 PM
Updated: May. 24, 2019 10:24 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for INDOT announces plans to close Vigo County road for a day next week

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. we have a traffic alert for you tonight... a portion of state road 42 in vigo county will be closed on wednesday.. that closure will be at swalls drive... just east of state road 46. there's a map of the area on your screen. crews will work to replace a culvert pipe in the area. they expect it to be closed from 7 a.m. to about 5:30 p.m. this is all if the weather allows.
Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Warm & Humid. Weekend Storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Local drive-in set to hold fundraiser for animal rescue group

Image

You can "Fill the Boot" this weekend to help sick kids

Image

INDOT announces plans to close Vigo County road for a day next week

Image

A busy travel weekend ahead

Image

Hey Kevin from the Marshall Pool

Image

Off the Beaten Path: Race weekend for Marilynn Portemont

Image

Hotels sell out rooms for Spirit of Vincennes Rendezvous

Image

Westminster Village plays host to an annual cornhole challenge

Image

Two of the 33 Indianapolis 500 Festival Princesses are Terre Haute sisters

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

You can "Fill the Boot" this weekend to help sick kids

Image

West Terre Haute plant promises high paying jobs, savings for farmers

Image

'Glenn Homers' share stories of abuse while visiting old campus

Image

"... I'm glad he hasn't been living a wonderful life someplace." Police close cold case surrounding the murder of ISU student in 1972

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening