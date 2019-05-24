Speech to Text for A busy travel weekend ahead

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

its going to be congested on the roads this holiday weekend.. more than 37 million people are expected to be out traveling for memorial day. it's the most ever on record.. people are traveling from all over the country to the hoosier state...and the wabash valley... news 10s sarah lehman is live near i-70 tonight.. she shares how people are dealing with the increase in traffic. rondrell... according to triple-a this memorial day weekend will be the second busiest ever. we're right off the interstate here.. now just being out here earlier i could tell traffic was getting very heavy. but here in terre haute we have more than just the holiday to blame. a lot of hotels around the area are booked. in fact i even called one hotel in brazil, indiana and they said they were completely booked for both days of the weekend. we can credit a lot of it to the indy 500. since hotels in indy fill up so quickly a lot of people get rooms here and drive to indy for the 500 which can add the chaos. another reason it may seem busier in terre haute is because rose hulman has their graduation this weekend. but even if we're only looking at memorial day -- triple a says drive times could take 3 times longer. < i did not think about that oh my gosh! i just worked 8 hours i do not want to hit traffic. i probably will i have to drive through indy...that's not right!" even though i had to break the bad news to indiana state university student jessica block others in terre haute say the increased traffic was actually a good thing. "it was nice to have some of the folks who weren't from terre haute who are here coming thorugh and they did buy ducks to support us. so it was a nice event to be able to do we thought we might get extra traffic because of the holiday and i think we did."> the indiana think we did."> the indiana department of transportation is urging drivers to give themselves extra travel time..and plan ahead.. this is not only for tonight but throughout the weekend. reporting live in terre haute i'm sarah lehman news 10. back to you.