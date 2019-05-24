Speech to Text for Hey Kevin from the Marshall Pool

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the indy 500 the indy 500 kind." the indy 500 weekend is here and we found one incredibly dedicated fan. after growing up in brazil indiana, she's been traveling in from alabama for race week for quite a while now. news 10's ross rowling steps off the beaten path. [take pkg outcue: duration:1:53] < "it makes her feel so good, this is her life i mean this is what she looks forward to every year." for marilynn portemont.. the speedway tradition started in 1948.... "you know what i'm the oldest person there, you know i turned 94 and i'll be 95 in october." a love stretching seven decades... "we have the same seats that we've had, and i've gone through 3 or 4 generations." 70 straight years...marilynn portemont has only missed once.... "actually when mom had her accident, the one race that she missed. i went with my dad that year and that's when eddie sachs was killed." marilynn lost her right eye in a car accident, but the next year...she was back at the track... "it grows on you and you feel like if you miss it you're missing something, and you are." years later her husband passed away... but the tradition continued with her daughter suzette. "my dad passed in 1996 and i've taken her ever since, so i haven't missed any since then" the same 10 seats in turn 1... you'll find marilynn and her pit crew....sure as the sunrise....each and every year... "when we go to get in the stands as you're going up we turn the corner to get up to her seat what they do is they all stand up and applaud and say well the race can start because marilyn is here and that makes her feel good, she cries and they cry." "when i sit there i think of everything that's gone and passed, the people that have passed me by." memories made.. "i'm blessed that she's still here and can enjoy it as much as she does, she looks forward to this." living proof that the greatest spectacle in racing may just have the most devoted fan in sports... with chief photojournalist mike latta, i'm ross rowling news 10. > hey kevin! we're at the hey kevin! hey kevin! we're at the new marshall pool. what's the weather going to be?