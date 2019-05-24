Clear

Hey Kevin from the Marshall Pool

Hey Kevin from the Marshall Pool

Posted: May. 24, 2019 6:48 PM
Updated: May. 24, 2019 6:48 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Hey Kevin from the Marshall Pool

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the indy 500 the indy 500 kind." the indy 500 weekend is here and we found one incredibly dedicated fan. after growing up in brazil indiana, she's been traveling in from alabama for race week for quite a while now. news 10's ross rowling steps off the beaten path. [take pkg outcue: duration:1:53] < "it makes her feel so good, this is her life i mean this is what she looks forward to every year." for marilynn portemont.. the speedway tradition started in 1948.... "you know what i'm the oldest person there, you know i turned 94 and i'll be 95 in october." a love stretching seven decades... "we have the same seats that we've had, and i've gone through 3 or 4 generations." 70 straight years...marilynn portemont has only missed once.... "actually when mom had her accident, the one race that she missed. i went with my dad that year and that's when eddie sachs was killed." marilynn lost her right eye in a car accident, but the next year...she was back at the track... "it grows on you and you feel like if you miss it you're missing something, and you are." years later her husband passed away... but the tradition continued with her daughter suzette. "my dad passed in 1996 and i've taken her ever since, so i haven't missed any since then" the same 10 seats in turn 1... you'll find marilynn and her pit crew....sure as the sunrise....each and every year... "when we go to get in the stands as you're going up we turn the corner to get up to her seat what they do is they all stand up and applaud and say well the race can start because marilyn is here and that makes her feel good, she cries and they cry." "when i sit there i think of everything that's gone and passed, the people that have passed me by." memories made.. "i'm blessed that she's still here and can enjoy it as much as she does, she looks forward to this." living proof that the greatest spectacle in racing may just have the most devoted fan in sports... with chief photojournalist mike latta, i'm ross rowling news 10. > hey kevin! we're at the hey kevin! hey kevin! we're at the new marshall pool. what's the weather going to be?
Terre Haute
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Robinson
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Casey
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Brazil
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Marshall
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Warm & Humid. Weekend Storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin from the Marshall Pool

Image

Off the Beaten Path: Race weekend for Marilynn Portemont

Image

Hotels sell out rooms for Spirit of Vincennes Rendezvous

Image

Westminster Village plays host to an annual cornhole challenge

Image

Two of the 33 Indianapolis 500 Festival Princesses are Terre Haute sisters

Image

Friday Early Forecast

Image

Summer food program

Image

Staying safe when you get in the pool

Image

Marshall pool has grand opening

Image

YMCA Pool: Terre Haute's mayor feels confident, while the Y says talks of it reopening are premature

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

West Terre Haute plant promises high paying jobs, savings for farmers

Image

'Glenn Homers' share stories of abuse while visiting old campus

Image

"... I'm glad he hasn't been living a wonderful life someplace." Police close cold case surrounding the murder of ISU student in 1972

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts