Speech to Text for Hotels sell out rooms for Spirit of Vincennes Rendezvous

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to a picnic lunch. an annual tradition kicks off tomorrow in vincennes. the spirit of the vincennes rendezous is in it's 43rd year. news 10 bureau chief gary brian tells us how the event is impacting local businesses. < "the spirit of vincennes rendezvous is just hours from kicking off here in knox county. as visitors fill into these grounds they will also file into businesses and hotel rooms." friday morning was quiet at the vincennes holiday inn express. the parking lot only had a few cars in it. but by friday night that all looks to change. "typically for hotels in vincennes monday through thursday are your busy days. weekends are like eh, there's nothing going on. but with the rendezvous coming in we are packed. you know it's going to be a very busy family weekend." joylene flores has worked for hotels in the area for eight years. she says this year looks to be more crowded than last. "i mean i expected us to be somewhat busy. i didn't expect us to sell out or be close to selling out." the event brings in visitors as well as volunteers from around the country. all to see the living history event. "it is by far the largest single event that vincennes puts on during the year. of course what we try to do here also is promote the entire history of the city." along with reenactments and period crafts...a bus will tour visitors to notable spots through the city. giving the city a better chance to shine. "it's a great stimulation for the economy. they say that a dollar you know rolls over seven times when somebody from out of town comes here. so our hotel rooms are full obviously people that sell other products in the community benefit from that as well." bringing more people in to vincennes and keeping businesses busy. "it's exciting when you get to sell a hotel out. staff may not feel the same as i do. but i am excited." "we've placed all the information you need to know about the spirit of vincennes rendezvous on our website at wthitv.com. in vincennes, gary brian news 10."> i-s-u baseball is i-s-u i-s-u baseball is i-s-u i-s-u