Speech to Text for Westminster Village plays host to an annual cornhole challenge

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

cornhole is a popular pastime here in the wabash valley. people at one terre haute facility are turning it into a healthy competition. news 10 stopped by westminster village. that's where we found local residents facing off against retirement communities from indianapolis. this is the eighth year for the friendly challenge. each year...a different retirement facility plays host. organizers say its all about finding ways to stay active and have fun! today's top team received a traveling trophy. the top pairs also received a nice surprise. after the tournament...westminster treated athletes