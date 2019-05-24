Speech to Text for Two of the 33 Indianapolis 500 Festival Princesses are Terre Haute sisters

for "60"- for "60"-years.. "33"-young women have been selected "as 500 festival princesses"! "33.. to represent the "33"-drivers that will start "the indianapolis 500 mile race"! "2"-of this year's princesses.. call terre haute home.. and "they're sisters"! one.. a junior in college "at i-u-p-u-i". the other.. a freshman "at indiana state university". "kori" and "anne bowen" were selected as princesses for their academics, leadership, community involvement.. and overall drive to make this world "a better place"! since selected.. they've participated in a long list of activities.. and there's much more ahead "including the big race on sunday"! both girls say.. this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.. that they won't soon forget! /////// ////// < "i think the main reason i'm not going to forget it is because i have had such an amazing opportunity to get involved with so many organizations in the indy area and my hometown that i never would have had without being a part of the princess program." ///// "overall, i think this experience for me has meant me being able to develop better as a leader, but also going into a different career field that many women do not pursue..i think it's put me on a level..on a platform to be able to share that and share the good things about terre haute and the good things about isu because as the school and university are growing..i'll be able to present that platform all over indiana." > /////// this year's this year's "500"-festival this year's /////// this year's "500"-festival princesses.. represent "13"-indiana colleges and universities.. and "20"-cities and towns "across the state". and back in 1995.. "i" too reigned as a "500"-festival princess.. an