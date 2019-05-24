Speech to Text for Friday Early Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight tonight a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 11pm. mostly clear, with a low around 71. south southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. chance of precipitation is 20%. saturday a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2pm, then a chance of showers between 2pm and 3pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. increasing clouds, with a high near 85. southwest wind 8 to 11 mph. chance of precipitation is 50%. new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorm s. saturday night a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. south southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.