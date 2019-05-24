Clear

Summer food program

Summer food program

Posted: May. 24, 2019 5:44 PM
Updated: May. 24, 2019 5:44 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Summer food program

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"pelican cove".. "in robinson, illinois" opens tomorrow at 12-30! "volunteers" are making sure "local kids" have access t food.. even after the school doors close for the summer. the clay county y-m-c-a "summer food program" starts next week. it's funded "by the u-s-d-a". kids.. "18" and younger... can receive "free" breakfast an lunch throughout summer break. with many kids "on free" and "reduced lunch".. "organizers say".. this program takes the burden off of their families. ////// /////// "we have several kids that would go without if we didn't offer this program. so not only are we feeding them, and taking care of that need... we're letting them know that their community cares about them." ////// "the summer food program" kicks-off tuesday morning "may 28th". kids can stop by "forest park elementary school" in brazil for breakfast.. from 7:30 until 8:30. lunch is served from "11"-o'clock until noon. starting july 12th.. thru august 2nd.. "the program" will switch locations "to the clay county y". to see this information again.. you can call "the y" or visit our website "at w-t-h-i
Terre Haute
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Robinson
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Casey
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Brazil
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Marshall
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Warm & Humid. Weekend Storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin from the Marshall Pool

Image

Off the Beaten Path: Race weekend for Marilynn Portemont

Image

Hotels sell out rooms for Spirit of Vincennes Rendezvous

Image

Westminster Village plays host to an annual cornhole challenge

Image

Two of the 33 Indianapolis 500 Festival Princesses are Terre Haute sisters

Image

Friday Early Forecast

Image

Summer food program

Image

Staying safe when you get in the pool

Image

Marshall pool has grand opening

Image

YMCA Pool: Terre Haute's mayor feels confident, while the Y says talks of it reopening are premature

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

West Terre Haute plant promises high paying jobs, savings for farmers

Image

'Glenn Homers' share stories of abuse while visiting old campus

Image

"... I'm glad he hasn't been living a wonderful life someplace." Police close cold case surrounding the murder of ISU student in 1972

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts