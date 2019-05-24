Speech to Text for Summer food program

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"pelican cove".. "in robinson, illinois" opens tomorrow at 12-30! "volunteers" are making sure "local kids" have access t food.. even after the school doors close for the summer. the clay county y-m-c-a "summer food program" starts next week. it's funded "by the u-s-d-a". kids.. "18" and younger... can receive "free" breakfast an lunch throughout summer break. with many kids "on free" and "reduced lunch".. "organizers say".. this program takes the burden off of their families. ////// /////// "we have several kids that would go without if we didn't offer this program. so not only are we feeding them, and taking care of that need... we're letting them know that their community cares about them." ////// "the summer food program" kicks-off tuesday morning "may 28th". kids can stop by "forest park elementary school" in brazil for breakfast.. from 7:30 until 8:30. lunch is served from "11"-o'clock until noon. starting july 12th.. thru august 2nd.. "the program" will switch locations "to the clay county y". to see this information again.. you can call "the y" or visit our website "at w-t-h-i