Staying safe when you get in the pool

Staying safe when you get in the pool

Posted: May. 24, 2019 5:42 PM
Updated: May. 24, 2019 5:42 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

new pool" a reality! people are welcoming "the extended weekend" with a splash! "lifeguards" want kids to know "the rules of the pool" to keep everyone "safe". news 10's "richard solomon".. is "live" in marshall, illinois.. with how people are keeping safety "a priority"! "richard"... /////// it's summer break for many in marshall and that means they're hitting the pool. i was here earlier for the opening and as you can see many are still enjoying this beautiful day the right way. but while the kids have fun...the lifeguards as you can see behind me...are always watching to make sure safety is on everyone's mind. the pool can be fun... but possibly dangerous if people aren't careful. lifeguards who are always on watch...make sure people in the pools don't drown. pool manager misty wieland says lifeguards are trained to look at different causes of potential drowning problems can happen when people are tired.. not staying hydrated... or "horseplaying" wieland and others want kids to have summer fun but remain safe. ////// <"a lot of it just starts with controlling the horseplay that's on the patio and making sure they're not running or splashing and being out of control out of the water too. /////// if they're going off the diving off the slide or on the rock wall that there's not another kid in the way before they go of if there's someone over here that can't swim too good..the kid they're gonna make it they're not going down or anything."> ////// that water looks very refreshing....so i might take a dip at the top of the hour...i'll have more on what older kids say they look out for while at the pool with younger kids. reporting live in marshall, im news 10's richard solomon back to you ///// "pelican cove".. "in robinson, cove".. "in "pelican /////
